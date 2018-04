(CNBC) — The Dow Jones industrial average closed higher for the first time in six sessions on Wednesday, recovering from sharp losses seen earlier in the day, as Boeing soared on strong earnings.

Boeing rose 4.2 percent after reporting quarterly results that easily beat analyst expectations. The stock’s rise helped the Dow bounce back from a 201.05-point deficit and snap a five-day losing streak. The Dow closed at 24,083.83, up 59.70 points.

The S&P 500 also erased earlier losses, closing 0.2 percent higher at 2,639.39. The Nasdaq composite, meanwhile, slipped 0.1 percent to 7,003.74.