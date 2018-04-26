Dow surges more than 200 points

(CNBC) Stocks rose sharply on Thursday, helped by strong quarterly results from some of the biggest U.S. companies.

The Dow Jones industrial average closed 238.51 points higher at 24,322.34, with Visa as the best-performing stock in the index. The S&P 500 gained 1.1 percent to close at 2,666.94 as tech rose 2.3 percent. The Nasdaq composite rose 1.6 percent to 7,118.68.

Facebook shares surged 9.1 percent after the company posted better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the first quarter. The company’s number of daily active users pointed to steady engagement in the platform despite backlash from the Cambridge Analytica debacle.