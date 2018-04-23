Terror? Driver plows van into multiple pedestrians, kills at least 5

At least five people are dead in Toronto after a man drove a van onto a sidewalk and struck a crowd of pedestrians before feeling the scene.

Police have arrested a suspect, and he appears to be a middle-aged man with a light or medium complexion. The following is a screenshot of a CBS report on the arrest:

In a day when trucks repeatedly have been used by terrorists to mow down unsuspecting and innocent pedestrians around the world, CTV News said there were images of “multiple” people down.

Witness Alex Shaker told the agency the van was traveling at a high speed on the sidewalk.

“He started going down on the sidewalk and crumbling down people one by one,” Shaker told CTV. “He just destroyed so many people’s lives. Every single thing that got in his way.”

He reported seeing the van strike a stroller.

Whether it was terror or something else hadn’t been revealed by police, but officials said there were estimates that eight to 10 people were victims.

It happened on Yonge Street near Finch Avenue in a heavily traveled part of Toronto.

The news agency said a second witness, Phil Zullo, reported seeing “shoes and hats flown everywhere.’

The van was found a short time after nearby, and authorities said it was marked as belonging to the rental company Ryder.

The Star reported police were asking the public to stay away from the area and the subway service at that point was shut down for now.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said: “Our thoughts are obviously with all of those affected. We are still gathering information. We will keep Canadians updated.”