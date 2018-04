(Deutsche Welle) A speed camera in western Switzerland has snapped a duck twice within a period of three days, Swiss police said on Friday.

The camera in Köniz, a municipality southwest of the city of Bern, picked up the first offense as a duck shot through the air 22 kilometers per hour (13.5 miles per hour) over the speed limit for vehicles.

“The duck was traveling in a low-altitude flight at 52 kilometers per hour in a 30-kilometer zone,” local police said in a statement accompanying a picture of the airborne speed fiend.