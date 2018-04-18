Experts claim we're showering too much

(PJMEDIA) — Perhaps I should have written the headline as “You’re” showering too much.

I live alone, spending most of my days writing and blogging and I very rarely have to interact with other people. After my daughter went to college and I was back in my writer hermit mode, I began wondering if there was a point to a daily shower. Even at “quick guy shower” length one is wasting precious time that could be spent with Netflix, after all. Absent the need to make other people happy, was there any sound reasoning for wasting water like that?

Not really. In fact, not only is frequent showering not necessary, it can be harmful to the skin: