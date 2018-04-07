Facebook admits Zuckerberg wiped his old messages

(Arstechnica) Facebook has been quietly deleting old messages from Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg out of their recipients’ Facebook Messenger inboxes, the company has acknowledged. This isn’t an option available to ordinary users. Users can delete their own copy of a Messenger conversation, but if they do the other party will retain his or her own copy.

“Three sources confirm to TechCrunch that old Facebook messages they received from Zuckerberg have disappeared from their Facebook inboxes, while their own replies to him conspicuously remain,” Techcrunch’s Josh Constine wrote.

Facebook argues that it has done nothing wrong.