Facebook to Diamond and Silk: 'You're unsafe to community'

WASHINGTON — Lynnette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson, also known as the hilarious duo of Diamond and Silk noticed about six months ago that their popular Facebook page was dropping in engagement.

Fans who “liked” the page were no longer receiving notifications of new content.

So they persistently wrote to and called Facebook to find out why.

“Finally,” they posted on their page this weekend, “after several emails, chats, phone calls, appeals, beating around the bush, lies and giving us the run around, Facebook gave us another bogus reason.”

On Thursday, Facebook officially responded in writing with this statement: “The Policy team has came (sic) to the conclusion that your content and your brand has been determined unsafe to the community.”

“Yep, this was FB conclusion after 6 months, 29 days, 5 hours, 40 minutes and 43 seconds,” they wrote. “Oh, and guess what else Facebook said: ‘This decision is final and it is not appealable in any way.”

Nevertheless, Diamond and Silk still have a few question they posted publicly to Mark Zucherberg, the founder and chief executive officer of Facebook. Here they are:

1. What is unsafe about two Blk-women supporting the President Donald J. Trump?

2. Our FB page has been created since December 2014, when exactly did the content and the brand become unsafe to the community?

3. When you say “community” are you referring to the Millions who liked and followed our page?

4. What content on our page was in violation?

5. If our content and brand was so unsafe to the community, why is the option for us to boost our content and spend money with FB to enhance our brand page still available? Maybe FB should give us a refund since FB censored our reach.

6. Lastly, didn’t FB violate their own policy when FB stopped sending notifications to the Millions of people who liked and followed our brand page?

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

Diamond and Silk shot to fame after the Drudge Report linked to several of their videos and they made appearances with then-candidate Trump on the campaign trail in 2016. They make regular appearances on radio and personal appearances are sold out.



