(The Hill) Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg announced on Friday that it would start verifying advertisers who seek to run political ads on its platform.

All users who manage large pages, political or not, must also be verified.

“This will make it much harder for people to run pages using fake accounts, or to grow virally and spread misinformation or divisive content that way,” Zuckerberg explained.

The Facebook CEO said his company would hire more people to make sure verifications were completed before the 2018 midterm elections.