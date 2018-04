(BBC News) A Chinese couple have been reunited with their daughter who went missing 24 years ago.

Wang Mingqing and his wife Liu Dengying had looked for Qifeng since she disappeared aged three in 1994.

His tireless search included becoming a taxi driver, in the hope he might one day pick her up as a passenger.

His daughter made contact earlier this year after coming across an online post about him. At the tearful reunion he hugged her and said: “Daddy loves you.”