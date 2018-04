(Western Journal) It’s no wonder that people consider Keanu Reeves something of a tough guy. Just take a look at the 53-year-old actor’s filmography.

For every romantic comedy such as “Sweet November” or “A Walk in the Clouds” that highlighted the actor’s perpetually youthful good looks, there’s a down-and-dirty action flick like “Point Break,” “The Matrix,” or “John Wick.”

In real life, though, Reeves seems a mild-mannered guy, at least if one woman’s account is to be believed.