FBI's 3rd time hunting for Clinton-Lynch tarmac documents

The first time the American Center for Law and Justice asked the Justice Department for its records on the Bill Clinton-Loretta Lynch tarmac meeting in Phoenix, it quickly replied that there were no records.

It was, after all, according to the participants, only a brief meeting for old friends who were talking about their grandchildren.

The former president and departing attorney general insisted their private meeting had nothing to do with the FBI’s investigation of Clinton’s wife, then a candidate for president, of her mishandling of classified information.

The ACLJ thought the public should know what the government knows about the meeting, so it asked for the DOJ records.

Nothing, report the agency.

So the ACLJ asked again, and reported the DOJ said, wait, there are a few.

Twenty-nine pages.

But that’s all.

The ACLJ still wasn’t convinced and went to court for a summary judgement against the agency over its searches.

Now the DOJ is promising to search, apparently for the first time, its Central Records System.

In fact, “the Deep State FBI claims it now needs more time to do that,” the ACLJ said Friday.

“Think about that for a minute. For the first time since July 2016, and after telling us they couldn’t find any records responsive to our request, they are only now searching their ‘Central Records System’ for records. This is outrageous,” the organization said.

“Well, they say third time’s the charm. Let’s hope that is the case for the FBI as it relates to the agency’s prior failures to comply with its obligations under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) by conducting a thorough and adequate search for documents.”

It’s been almost two years since the Freedom of Information Act requests were submitted to the FBI and DOJ.

The ACLJ wanted details on the “admittedly suspicious meeting with former President Clinton on a tarmac in Arizona just days before Secretary Clinton was questioned by the FBI regarding her treatment of classified information.”

But even now, the ACLJ said, the FBI’s response materials “are completely devoid of a simple, yet necessary, assurance that all files likely to contain responsive materials were searched.”

The government said the delayed response was based on “some of the challenges raised” by the ACLJ regarding the prior search.

The DOJ’s responses, the ACLJ said, suggests it has something to hide.

“As former AG Lynch has admitted her meeting on the tarmac cast a formidable shadow on the investigation. So why not shed light on the details of the meeting? If absolutely no inappropriate or unethical discussions took place between AG Lynch and the former president on the airplane regarding the ongoing investigation into Hillary Clinton’s treatment of classified information, as former AG Lynch insists, why the secrecy?” the ACLJ argued.

It was shortly after the tarmac meeting that then-FBI director James Comey took the unusual step of publicly announcing that while Clinton had been “extremely careless” in her handling of classified information while secretary of state, he had decided not to refer the case to the Loretta Lynch-led Justice Department for prosecution.

Comey insisted no “reasonable” prosecutor in the nation would find the case worth prosecuting.

Lynch has admitted, however, that the meeting with Bill Clinton at Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix “cast a cloud” over the Justice Department’s investigation of Hillary Clinton.

Tom Fitton, president of Washington watchdog Judicial Watch, said the “infamous tarmac meeting between President Clinton and AG Lynch is a vivid example of why many Americans believe the Obama administration’s criminal investigation into Hillary Clinton was rigged.”