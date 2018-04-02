FBI's McCabe raises $500,000 for legal fight against Trump

(NEW YORK POST) — An online fundraiser for fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe’s defense fund will stop taking donations at 7 p.m. Monday after it more than tripled the original $150,000 goal.

The GoFundMe campaign had raised $546,375 as of 2:30 p.m. — even after the initial goal was upped to $250,000.

“The outpouring of support on GoFundMe has been simply overwhelming and has led to contributions that have left us stunned and extraordinarily grateful,” the ex-G-man said in a message posted on the site.

“I never imagined that I would need to rely on this type of assistance. The fact is that if I am going to continue taking a stand against the unfair way I have been treated, I will need the help of a talented and courageous team behind me.”

Attorney General Jeff Sessions canned McCabe, a 21-year FBI veteran, on March 16 — two days before he would have been able to collect his full federal pension.

McCabe had stepped down from his post in January, but was still on the payroll, using accumulated time until he became eligible for his pension.

In the months before McCabe was given the boot, President Trump repeatedly attacked him on Twitter.