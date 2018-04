(Toronto Star) Library and Archives Canada is promising to fulfill an Ottawa researcher’s access to information request. It just needs until 2098.

In correspondence reviewed by the Star, the federal department said it needed at minimum eight decades to review 780,000 records related to a mysterious RCMP investigation called Project Anecdote.

Researcher Michael Dagg requested the documents through the access to information system, which allows any Canadian to request government information for a $5 fee.

By law, most requests must be fulfilled within 30 days.