(BREITBART) — More than half a million people dropped off the food stamp rolls in a single month, according to the latest figures from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The USDA data reveals that a total of 587,792 people discontinued their participation in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) between December 2017 and January 2018.

The latest numbers show that on the whole, food stamp enrollment has been on a steady decline for the first quarter of fiscal year (FY) 2018, which began in October 2017.