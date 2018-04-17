Fox News standing by Sean Hannity

(POLITICAL INSIDER) — Fox News has finally issued a statement on the alleged business relationship host Sean Hannity had with attorney Michael Cohen, who just so happens to be President Trump’s personal lawyer and fixer.

Yesterday we learned that Michael Cohen considered Hannity a client after a judge forced Trump’s attorney to reveal his list of clients. This initially sparked a great deal of speculation. Many thought Hannity employed Cohen to shut someone up, as Cohen is well known for making hush-money payments.

It turns out that was all wrong. Hannity merely asked Cohen for advice on how to deal with a liberal-led boycott effort. That’s not exactly a smoking gun when it comes to scandal.