Franklin Graham slams university for 'promoting sin'

It was a week ago that Franklin Graham, CEO of Samaritan’s Purse and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, called out the University of Tennessee-Knoxville for having a “sex week” on campus.

The evangelist asked people to tell Chancellor Beverly Davenport what they think of using a publicly funded campus for such events.

“Email your concerns to the university chancellor’s office at [email protected],” he asked, in response to events such as “queer history,” “queer theory,” “trans sex positivity,” “art gallery – send nudes” and many more that should not be mentioned in a family publication.

And while Davenport has declined to respond to both emails and telephone messages from WND, the comments still are flooding Graham’s Facebook page.

“Amen Bro. Graham,” Judy Scarbrough wrote on Thursday in response to Graham’s condemnation of the activities as “promoting sin.”

“And we wonder why our children are eating tide pods,” wrote Shelia Cowart.

“We are doing a prayer walk @ UT! So sad and disgusting to see this is happening there,” said Bahallah Black Newton.

“So wrong!!!” wrote Dianne Michelle Looney.

Graham expressed disgust at the events at the university, which already was promoting on its website a Pride Center with a “trans discussion group,” “GTPOC discussion group” and a “bi-pan discussion group” that highlights the “middle sexualities spectrum.”

Its Pride Center boasts of working with the Young Democratic Socialists and the school promotes a “Lavender” graduation: “It’s that time of year again! Are you a LGBTQQIA-identified student or ally at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville? Are you graduating in May or December of 2018? Sign up to take part in our FREE graduation ceremony honoring your achievements and success as a queer student at UTK! Lavender is open to ALL graduating students, no matter your degree or age!”

Graham wrote: “I’m saddened, disappointed – and yes, shocked – to see that University of Tennessee, Knoxville is promoting a ‘Sex Week’ for its students. This Fox News story refers to it as ‘Sodom & Gomorrah.’ It’s even worse than the name sounds when you read the events and classes on their own website http://sexweekut.org. They’re actually pushing this filthy trash on young people whose parents are paying good money to send them there for a quality education.”

He asked: “What could Chancellor Beverly Davenport be thinking? There’s nothing healthy or educational about all of this. It’s just simply promoting sin. I think parents should take steps to see this stopped – or pull their students out. Alumni and the residents of Tennessee who fund the university should make it clear that this does not have any place at their state university. I think pastors across this great state should speak out against it, and I hope Governor Bill Haslam will step in and make sure the group responsible is no longer allowed to do their damage at UT. Email your concerns to the university chancellor’s office at [email protected]”

Fox News columnist Todd Starnes called the events “six days of XXX-rated debauchery.”

He explained: “The annual event is sponsored by a campus organization called ‘Sexual Empowerment and Awareness at Tennessee.’ The group wants to promote ‘sexual health and empowerment.’

“Uh-huh.”

On his radio show was former Tennessee state Sen. Mae Beavers, who said: “Tennesseans certainly do not approve of this kind of behavior. The university does not reflect the values of Tennesseans and I think it’s about time Tennesseans stood up and demanded their legislature defund these things.”

“Taxpayers and decent-minded people across the Volunteer State are flat-out disgusted by the raunchy shenanigans,” Starnes wrote.

University spokeswoman Tyra Haag told Starnes in a statement the events are organized and funded by students “who opt-in for a student fee at the beginning of the year.”

The statement claimed no state funds are spent on the sex events.

Even if it turns out that Sex Week 2018 is funded through private donations, it is still being hosted on a campus paid for by tax dollars, Beavers told Starnes.

Starnes called for taxpayers “to light up the university’s telephones.”

CNS News asked, “How degenerate is the University of Tennessee-Knoxville’s ‘Sex Week’?

“In its schedule of events, the student organizers (and their ‘faculty supporters’) describe ‘Sex Week Carnival’ as follows: ‘Cum one, cum all, to the Sex Week Carnival! Join us to kick off the week that ‘makes Mardi Gras on Beale Street look like a Sunday School picnic,’* mingle with dazzling drag queens and fabulous circus performers, and be dazzled by our three-Nuva-ring circus. Show off your skills at sex trivia! Try your hand at the Condom Relay Races! Test your knowledge at the Lube Taste Test! Winning games gets you tickets, and tickets get you prizes like sex toys!'”

It cited other headline events including “Masturbation Nation,” “Butt Stuff 2.0” and “Toys R Sex.”