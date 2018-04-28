Fusion center release includes 'mind control' report

A government fusion Center inadvertently has released a report on “mind control,” says Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.

“You know what’s even cooler? ‘Remote Brain Mapping.’ It is insanely cool to say. Go ahead. Say it. Remote. Brain. Mapping,” commented the MuckRock website, which focuses on Freedom of Information Act news and investigative reporting.

Muckrock apparently obtained the file by mistake.

Writer Curtis Waltman explained that as part of a request for records on antifa and white supremacist groups, the Washington State Fusion Center, inadvertently included a file titled “EM effects on human body.zip.”

“When you send thousands of FOIA requests, you are bound to get some very weird responses from time to time. Recently, we here at MuckRock had one of our most bizarre gets yet – Washington State Fusion Center’s accidental release of records on the effects of remote mind control.”

The organization explained the record it obtained was not created by the fusion center and is not a government document.

Nor, it said, should it be viewed “as evidence that DHS possesses these devices, or even that such devices actually exist.”

But the site said the file describes “psycho-electronic’ weapons “that purportedly use electromagnetism to do a wide variety of horrible things to people, such as reading or writing your mind, causing intense pain, ‘rigor mortis,’ or most heinous of all, itching.”

For the rest of this report, and more, please go to Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.