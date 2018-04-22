Gaining steam! Nebraska joining move to drop occupational licensing

The state of Nebraska requires some 200 different licenses for various occupations. If you’re an audiologist you have one, or a cosmetologist, barber, massage therapist, car salesman, nail technician or title examiner.

But soon they may start going away. Or at least be easier to get.

It’s because the Legislature voted 45-1 this week to approve the Occupational Board Reform Act, which systematically reduces the “burdensome and arbitrary” license requirements.

It needs only Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts’ signature.

The Institute for Justice said the licenses – which are required for people to work even in lower-income occupations – require 118 days of education and experience on average and an exam.

“In fact, occupational licensing is now one of the biggest barriers to finding jobs, with almost one in three workers in Nebraska either licensed or certified,” IJ said.

“Far too many workers are spending their time earning a license when they should be earning a living,” said Lee McGrath, senior legislative counsel at the Institute for Justice. “If the governor signs this bill, Nebraska would become a national leader in licensing reform and set a landmark model for other states to follow.”

LB299 establishes a new review process for existing rules.

“First, there actually have to be ‘present, significant, and substantiated harms’ that warrant government intervention. Second, if such a problem exists, the regulation must be the ‘least restrictive’ form that imposes the lowest burdens and costs while still protecting consumers from harm,” IJ said.

The plan is that every year lawmakers will review 20 percent of the state’s occupational rules to see which, if any, can be dropped or modified.

“Regulation does not have to be a binary between licensing and no licensing,” McGrath told IJ. “A least restrictive framework grants policymakers a wider array of regulatory options including private certification, inspections, bonding, and registration. Occupational licensing should only be a policy of last resort.”

There also are new clear guidelines for those who need to work but have a criminal record.

“An honest living is one of the best ways to prevent re-offending,” McGrath said. “But strict occupational licensing requirements make it harder for ex-offenders to find work.”

The proposal has earned support from groups as varied as the ACLU of Nebraska and the editorial board of the Wall Street Journal.

Ricketts had given the idea a huge push early last year when he offered support for licensing reform.

He explained the state was able to identify where the licensing demands could be loosened.

“Unnecessary licensing restrictions are a barrier to Nebraskans seeking careers in licensed professions, and especially to those who may be looking for a career change or upward mobility. Removing restrictions will grow job opportunities for Nebraska,” he pointed out at the time.

Nearly one in four Nebraskan’s holds some type of occupational license.

Arizona and Indiana also have begun addressing the issue.