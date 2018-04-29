Get chills! Watch 12,000 strangers celebrate Israel in song

Watch this video and see if you don’t get the chills.

It’s just one of the ways people from all over the world celebrated Israel’s “re-birthday” at 70 years.

Happy “re-birthday,” indeed.

“Al kol eileh,” or “Over All of These,” is a stunning song by famous Israeli musician and songwriter Naomi Shemer. The song asks God to protect and bless everything. It is a song of hope. It is a prayer to God to bless the good and the bad, the honey and the bee sting.

Here are some of the beautiful lyrics:

Over the honey and the thorn. On the bitter and the sweet. Over our infant daughter. Grant your protection, Good Lord. Guard over the little that I have. Over the light and over the young ones. Over the fruits that have not yet become ripe. And over those that have already been harvested. Please grant your protection for me on all of these things. And on all that I love. On the silence and on the tears. And on this song.

If indeed you did get the chills, consider going to Israel and Jerusalem THIS YEAR with WND’s Joseph and Elizabeth Farah to participate in the 70th anniversary celebration in person – and see Israel’s restoration under way.

For information on all the details, go to WNDIsraelTour.com.

You can also call to register or get more information by calling Coral Tours – 1-866-267-2511.