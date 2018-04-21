Girl, 3, missing overnight found with faithful pooch by her side

(ABC News) http://www.abc.net.au/news/2018-04-21/max-blue-heeler-leads-rescuers-to-missing-girl-night-in-bush/9683494?pfmredir=sm

An old blue heeler named Max remained by the side of a three-year-old girl and led searchers to her after she spent more than 15 hours lost in rugged bushland on Queensland’s Southern Downs overnight.

Aurora was reported missing about 3:00pm on Friday after she wandered off on her own, but a search of woodlands and hills on the rural property in wet weather on Friday night found no trace of her.

On Saturday morning, more than 100 State Emergency Service (SES) volunteers, police and members of the public resumed the search and found the girl safe and well with Max the dog at 8:00am.

For his good work in keeping the little girl safe, Max has now been declared an honorary police dog.