Google rejects Christian publisher over 'faith we express'

Concordia Publishing House has been in business since 1869 as the official publishing arm of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod denomination.

But apparently the Christian content of its website, particularly an ad for an upcoming Vacation Bible School, is too much for Google AdWords, the online advertising service.

Google, said Concordia CEO Bruce Kintz in a Facebook post Monday, will no longer do business “because of the faith we express on our website,” the Federalist reported.

Kintz said one of his associates was told by Google AdWords, as an example, that the “Bible challenge” on the publishers Vacation Bible School Web page “would clearly need to come down before they could consider us for ads.”

“Incredibly sobering and disappointing,” Kintz wrote. “It is an uphill battle but our mission and customers are worth it. It is why we are here.”

The “Bible challenge” page has references to Bible verses such as Hebrews 10:23, “Let us hold fast the confession of our hope … for He who promised is faithful,” and Isaiah 43:2, “God promises: ‘When you pass through the waters, I will be with you; and through the rivers, they shall not overwhelm you.'”

The Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod is evangelical in its theology and doctrine in comparison to the mainline Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.

As WND reported, Google and other tech giants are the targets of several discrimination lawsuits.

A former Google engineer, James Damore, was fired after writing a memo accusing the company of “alienating conservatives” at its Bay Area headquarters.

As WND reported, Damore has filed a class-action lawsuit along with another former Google engineer, David Gudeman, for wrongful termination.

The suit charges Google discriminated against them and other employees for their political views and for being white males. It also provides evidence that Google managers developed “blacklists” of conservative employees with whom they wouldn’t work on any project.

In January, Google was accused of censoring six conservative media sites – Breitbart, the Daily Caller, Daily Wire, the Blaze, Gateway Pundit and WND – by treating them as “fake news,” with warnings about their content. WND reported Google refers people to the far-left Southern Poverty Law Center for reputation research on sites and pages.