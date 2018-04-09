GOP duplicity

No matter how wonderfully President Trump does, it is likely that Democrats will again control the House, the Senate and White House. This will be due to the stupidity, cowardice and duplicity of the Republican establishment. And there’s also the fact, as no one seems to understand, that there is no such thing as “too low” for a liberal to sink to. We’ve seen more than enough examples of this, and they are supported by a servile lapdog media.

Trump has been doing darn well, considering he’s been fighting his own party to some extent. As each election draws near, voters should bear all this in mind as they choose to replace their representatives and senators.

George Zornetsky