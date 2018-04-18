GOP policies killing women? Ridiculous, says research

The vice chairman of the Democratic National Committee, Keith Ellison, claimed in a vitriolic speech this week that “Women are dying because we are losing elections!”

He screamed his opinion at a meeting of the Progressive Change Campaign Committee as part of an attack on the GOP.

“We don’t have the right to lose a damn election!” he shouted.

Actually, that’s not only irresponsible, it’s wrong, report officials with the pro-life Susan B. Anthony List organization.

“Rep. Keith Ellison’s inflammatory comments aren’t just divisive – they’re plain wrong,” said SBA List President Marjorie Dannenfelser. “Recently more evidence, including peer-reviewed research from the Charlotte Lozier Institute, has come to light thoroughly debunking the accusation that pro-life policies in Texas or elsewhere negatively impact women’s health.”

Among the documentation she cited was a report in Obstetrics & Gynecology that supported her contention.

“The Trump administration should be praised for their consistent efforts to enact policies that protect unborn children and their mothers. That includes allowing states like Texas to redirect tax dollars away from abortion businesses like Planned Parenthood to comprehensive alternatives that offer preventative and primary care. Shame on Rep. Ellison for spreading misinformation with irresponsible, inflammatory rhetoric,” Dannenfelser said.

The peer-reviewed study, research by Charlotte Lozier Institute Vice President James Studnicki and John Fisher, revealed the findings of a 2016 study by the Maryland Population Research Center was incomplete.

That study, led by Marian MacDorman, “purported to show stable rates of pregnancy-related deaths in Texas between 2000 and 2010, followed by a substantial increase from 2010 to 2012.

But Dannenfelser’s statement said the study was “methodologically flawed and relied on faulty data.”

While the flawed report has been referenced hundreds of times by news organizations and in about 70 research articles, Studnicki and Fisher found, “A proportionally larger increase in maternal mortality occurred between 2004 and 2006, which was in effect masked by an adjustment made only to the years 2000-2005 by MacDorman et al.”

And, they found, “The MacDorman study compared Texas trends unfavorably to California, whereas late maternal mortality – deaths after 42 days – was significantly higher in California than in Texas and the nation during the study period.”

The fight is over the Democrats’ insistence on funding Planned Parenthood, and the conflicting GOP desire to give that money instead to community health centers that provide far more services than the abortion businesses do.

Previous research, also in Obstetrics & Gynecology, concluded that “relying solely on obstetric codes for identifying maternal deaths appears to be insufficient and can lead to inaccurate maternal mortality ratios. A method enhanced with data matching and record review yields more accurate ratios. Results likely have national implications, because miscoding of obstetric deaths with the standard method may affect the accuracy of other states’ maternal mortality ratios.”

The Ellison rant had been reported on Hannity.

Describing the Minnesota congressman as a “firebrand,” the report explained how Ellison told a packed progressive audience that when Republicans win elections, “women are dying.”