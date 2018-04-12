GOP pushes bill to STOP Trump from firing Mueller

(Breitbart) Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) confirmed Wednesday that he wants the bill from anti-Trump Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) designed to protect special counsel Robert Mueller to be brought forward.

Tillis’s bill, the “Special Counsel Integrity Act,” would require a showing of “good cause,” as determined by a panel of judges, to fire a special counsel, such as Mueller. If Trump were to fire Mueller with this bill in place, a court could reinstate him if it found the firing was not “for misconduct, dereliction of duty, incapacity, conflict of interest, or other good cause, including violation of policies of the Department of Justice.”

Tillis is a Republican who has frequently clashed with the president and his agenda, particularly on immigration, where, despite his fiery denials, he has been a steadfast supporter of mass amnesty for illegal aliens and threatened to block Cabinet nominations for insufficient increases in cheap labor visas. He has also been consistently supportive of Mueller and his “Russia investigation.”