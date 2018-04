(Washington Examiner) Republicans on Wednesday will begin a push to change Senate rules in a way that would allow the faster confirmation of President Trump’s nominees, after months of complaints that Democrats are dragging out the process.

The Senate Rules Committee will meet in the afternoon to consider a resolution that would reduce post-cloture debate for most Executive Branch nominees from 30 hours to just 8 hours.

The goal is to prevent Democrats from stretching out debate over several days, just to see nominees confirmed at the end of the process, sometimes with Democratic votes.