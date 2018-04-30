Griffin: Trump ordered feds to make my life miserable

(BREITBART) — On ABC’s “Start Here,” podcast, comedian Kathy Griffin said President Donald Trump ordered federal agents to make her life miserable during the investigation resulting from a photo of Griffin holding a bloody head representing Trump.

When asked about Trump not attending the White House Correspondents Dinner, Griffin said, “Of course I wish Trump was going. I’ve known this fool off and on for like 20 years. I mean, he’s actually hired me to roast him.”

She continued, “I’ll tell you something, there’s something funny to me about Sarah Huckabee Sanders sitting in. Trump is so twisted I have not ruled out the idea that it’s going to be Trump just wearing a Sarah Huckabee Sanders skin suit like ‘Silence Of The Lambs,’ just ’cause, you know, he likes to act like he doesn’t care what people say about him — comedians and celebrities — but he obviously does.”