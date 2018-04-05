Gun sales SOAR in March, break record by quarter million

(DailyWire) Gun sales soared in March amid concerns that Democrats and their left-leaning allies were working to enact major gun restrictions at both the state and federal levels. The FBI’s National Criminal Background Check System (NICS) processed more potential gun owners last month than it did in March 2016, when Americans went on a buying spree out of fear Hillary Clinton might win the presidential election.

According to The Washington Free Beacon, the FBI processed 2,767,699 background checks in March 2018 — around 250,000 more than the previous record (set, of course, as noted above, in March 2016). Although it’s likely not all of those checks resulted in a gun purchase, the number shows that Americans are serious about not just protecting their Second Amendment rights, but exercising them.

As the WFB points out, though, the FBI background check numbers are a reliable way to predict gun sales, if only because NICS checks are run solely by federally licensed gun dealers. Many states do not require a background check for person-to-person gun purchases, so the number of total gun sales in March could be even higher.