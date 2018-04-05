Healthy babies from abortion-pill reversal treatment 68% of cases

(CNS News) Once woman has started down the road of a chemical abortion, it’s too late for her to change her mind, right? Wrong, says a study published Wednesday in the medical journal, Issues in Law and Medicine.

Conducted by George Delgado, a doctor and key pioneer behind the Abortion Pill Reversal medical intervention, the study followed 754 women who all wanted to stop their in-process chemical abortion—also known as RU-486 or euphemistically as a “medication abortion” or the “abortion pill.”

Delgado’s research is great news for pro-life advocates and the women they seek to serve with life-affirming empowerment. Up to 68 percent of women who changed their mind about an abortion and started the Abortion Pill Reversal treatment were able to give birth to a perfectly healthy baby.