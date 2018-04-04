Hillary: 'Fox News is always trying to impeach me'

(FOX NEWS) — Democratic 2016 presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton claimed Tuesday that Fox News is “trying to impeach me,” the latest gripe the former secretary of state has expressed about Fox’s coverage.

Clinton, who holds no political office, made the remarks in a speech to The Wing — a women-only co-working space in New York City — where, despite saying she was optimistic and had faith in diversity and young people, she painted a grim picture of the future of the U.S.

“I don’t think we’ve seen the bottom yet, I think it’s very unfortunate to contemplate but more can happen that would put our rights at risk, our freedom at risk, our values, our fundamental views about what it means to be Americans,” she said. She also described America as being in “a very bad spot.”