(AMERICAN MIRROR) — Hillary Clinton vowed to “change” her Twitter bio after it was pointed out at she lists “wife” first, while Bill Clinton doesn’t acknowledge her in his.

This is apparently the depth of the feminist struggle today.

While addressing the World Voices Festival on Sunday, Hillary was quizzed about “the fact that ‘wife’ comes first in @HillaryClinton‘s Twitter bio whereas the same order does not apply to her husband,” attendee Jazmin Kay reports.