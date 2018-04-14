Holocaust denial: 'Jews colluded with Hitler'

Two days before Holocaust Remembrance Day, an official Palestinian Authority TV channel broadcast the claims of a Palestinian political analyst that Jews “colluded with Hitler,” denying the Holocaust in which 6 million Jews were murdered by the Nazi regime.

A Palestinian TV interviewer posed to Hani Abu Zeid, a Palestinian political analyst and commentator, that the Holocaust is “a lie” that Jews “spread worldwide.”

“Yes, it was a lie,” Zeid said, “and many Israelis, or many Jews, colluded with Hitler, so that he would facilitate the bringing of settlers to Palestine.”

The Middle East Media Research Institute, which translates Arabic, Persian and Russian media, reported the newscast.

Zeid said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other top government officials “should stand trial as war criminals.”

“The Israelis will end up shedding tears of blood [out of regret] for their current conduct,” he said.

“They used to cry about the false Holocaust in the days of Hitler, the scope of which was not that large.”

It was then that the interviewer interjected that the Holocaust is “a lie that they spread worldwide.”

MEMRI noted Holocaust denial remains commonplace in much of the Arab world, including in Palestinian society and culture.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, for example, claimed in a doctoral dissertation he did while studying in the Soviet Union that the Holocaust was exaggerated.

PA TV itself often broadcasts Holocaust denial and revisionism.

Israel-based Palestinian Media Watch found an April 11 report in which PA TV broadcasts edited out photographs of American soldiers liberating concentration camps and images of corpses in striped concentration camp uniforms. Palestinian TV presented photos of the remaining dead bodies as “Arab victims of Jews in 1948.”

PA TV also claimed that the Jewish fighters burned Arabs in ovens in Israel’s 1948 War of Independence.

MEMRI said these “lies and attempts to appropriate the Jewish people’s suffering in the Holocaust demean the historical record.”

“They also obscure an important fact: Palestinian Arab leaders, such as Haj Amin al-Husseini, actively colluded with Hitler and sought the destruction of worldwide Jewry.”

The Middle East media watchdog CAMERA noted that in a Dec. 27, 2017, Washington Jewish Week Op-Ed, Abbas called Husseini “a pioneer.”

In a speech to the Zionist Congress in 2015, Netanyahu said Hitler initially “didn’t want to exterminate the Jews at the time; he wanted to expel the Jews,” until he sought the advice of Husseini.

When Hitler asked what should be done with the Jews, according to Netanyahu, the mufti replied, “Burn them.”

“Hitler was responsible for the Final Solution to exterminate 6 million Jews; he made the decision,” Netanyahu said.

“It is equally absurd to ignore the role played by the mufti, Haj Amin al-Husseini, a war criminal, for encouraging and urging Hitler.”