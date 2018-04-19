Homeless encampments affecting California train traffic

(Fox News) The explosion of homeless encampments alongside railroad tracks has contributed to a spike in delays for California’s rocketing passenger ridership, an outbreak of accidental fires and deadly collisions, frustrating executives who call the impact on passengers “unacceptable.”

In a recent note to passengers, the Capitol Corridor Joint Powers Authority said on-time performance on the route between Sacramento and the Bay Area has taken a hit in the past six months due to a combination of track signal problems, mechanical issues, bridge closures and trespasser incidents.

Capital Corridor trains ran between 92 and 95 percent on-time as of 3 years ago, but have recently slipped to an on-time rate of 90 percent, Managing Director David Kutrosky told Fox News on Tuesday.