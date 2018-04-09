Honoring MLK while advocating abortion?

Margaret Sanger was a rabid racist. The work she promoted and advocated was at its core nothing more than the channeling of her contempt for the poor and uneducated, and specifically, her hatred for blacks, who she argued comprised both poverty and illiteracy. The legacy of her efforts has resulted in the murder of blacks on a level that makes the Ku Klux Klan (KKK) envious.

April 4 marked 50 years since the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. We have all watched the disgusting phoniness of those who pretend to care about the loss of the great American statesman; when in reality these contumelious bigots care only about using the murder of Dr. King as a catalyst to foment lies, animus and social discord.

Planned Parenthood and those who applaud the work of same have done more to destroy blacks than Jim Crow and the KKK combined. And yet Erebusic old sots like Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi, Jane Fonda and emasculated sapiens masquerading as males such as Phil Donahue, Ted Turner, et al., celebrate Planned Parenthood on the same day they pretend to care about blacks in the context of Dr. King’s assignation.

They and all those like them celebrate an industry (i.e., Planned Parenthood) that is singularly responsible for the murder of more blacks in the history of the United States than all diseases, the 94 percent of blacks murdered by other blacks and those killed by the oft maligned white law enforcement, combined. Take a moment and digest that fact.

As a colleague tweeted: “In memoriam of the day #MLKJr was murdered, why don’t living #PlannedParetnhood #MargaretSanger Award recipients #Hillary, #NancyPelosi, #PhilDonahue, #TedTurner, #JaneFonda and others return the award and denounce Sanger’s racism?”

The Margaret Sanger Award is an honor awarded annually by the Planned Parenthood Federation of America. It’s awarded to recognize the most prolific supporter of the murder of babies. I defy them to deny my charges.

The very same advocates for the murder of babies, specifically black babies, have contributed to the massive extermination of more blacks than the KKK. The legacy of Margaret Sanger is Planned Parenthood, and the job of Planned Parenthood is to kill babies – specifically black babies.

Since the murder of babies has been sanctioned, nearly 18 million black babies have been murdered. At some point in their careers, those persons referenced above have all presented faux arguments masked as discussions on “Disparate Impact.”

Disparate Impact is the “when all else fails to prove racism and gender inequality” catchall. It is supposedly the unintentional discrimination that occurs when policies, rules, laws, or practices that in appearance are neutral and in fact are neutral but result in a disproportionate negative impact on a protected group.

Disparate Treatment is the intentional use of policies, rules, laws, or practices that intentionally result in disproportionate impact on a protected group.

I ask you, what law has resulted in a more disproportionate impact upon a protected group than the legacy of Margaret Sanger has had? Whether disparate impact or disparate treatment, the end result is still a disproportionate impact on a protected group, i.e., blacks.

The legalization of abortion is a law based upon the legacy of Margaret Sanger. It has resulted in the black demographic being reduced 30 percent. Sanger’s legacy has resulted in the women in a demographic that totals only 13 percent of the total population having 36.3 percent of all abortions. The legacy of Margaret Sanger and Planned Parenthood has resulted in black babies being murdered at a rate five times higher than white babies. In New York City, where Planned Parenthood is headquartered, more black babies are murdered by abortion than there are born. Black babies have a less than 40 percent chance of survival in the womb of their mothers.

On what quantifiable level, can the statistics I listed not be called “Disparate Impact” or “Disparate Treatment”?

My friend and colleague Dr. Alveda King (niece of the late MLK) reminded us that in 1966 when Dr. King was handpicked to “promote a seemingly beneficial plan to promote healthy family planning” – the word “abortion” was not used by his wife who delivered the acceptance speech in recognition of his receiving the award.

That Planned Parenthood would seemingly honor Dr. King with the Margaret Sanger Award is further evidence of their satanic intent. Their presenting the award to Dr. King is exactly what Sanger had instructed them to do. Sanger instructed: “The most successful educational appeal to the Negro is through a religious appeal. We do not want the word to go out that we want to exterminate the Negro population, and the minister is the man who can straighten out that idea if it ever occurs to any of their rebellious members.” (Margaret Sanger 1939)

The legacy of Sanger is the murder of black babies as a business model. If the evil progressives I named earlier respected Dr. King, they would renounce Planned Parenthood and return the awards give them by Planned Parenthood.