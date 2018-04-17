Hundreds rescued from Hawaii flooding

WAINIHA, KAUAI (HawaiiNewsNow) – More than 340 people have been rescued flood-ravaged Kauai communities, where raging, debris-laden waters tossed homes from their foundations, forced residents to flee to their rooftops and triggered at least eight separate landslides along Kuhio Highway.

Rescuers and volunteers, in helicopters and on Jet Skis, fanned out across Kauai’s north shore Monday to get help to those trapped by floodwaters.

More than 220 people have been airlifted out of the Haena and Wainiha areas alone and taken to the Kilauea gym. And scores more were flown out of other neighboring communities, while some 121 people were evacuated by bus or by water.