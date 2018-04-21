India: Death for rape of children below 12

(NDTV) The centre today signed off on an ordinance, or emergency executive order, to introduce capital punishment for child rapists, a move that is seen as an effort to signal the government’s commitment to fight sexual crimes against young girls. The change was cleared at a meeting of the Union Cabinet convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi within hours of his return from a five-day foreign tour.

The Cabinet also cleared a second ordinance that will let the government confiscate property of economic offenders who flee the country.

Maneka Gandhi, union minister for women and child development, had floated the idea of changing the law last week amid national grief and anger over the gang rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua. At Saturday’s meeting, the proposal was formally moved by the Home Ministry.