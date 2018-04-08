Intelligence agencies get new orders on transparency, privacy

Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats has instructed the intel community to be more transparent with the public to establish trust, according to a report in Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.

But a commentary from the Federation of American Scientists suggests that just isn’t enough these days.

According to the federation, Coats recently revised the Intelligence Community Directive that had been issued in 2012 on Civil Liberties and Privacy to address transparency.

The new instruction, “Civil Liberties, Privacy, and Transparency,” instructs that “the DNI is committed to protecting civil liberties and privacy and promoting greater public transparency, consistent with United States values and founding principles as a democratic society.”

FAS reports the directive “now mandates ‘external engagements’ with the public; it calls for use of ‘new technologies to make intelligence information … accessible to the public … with sufficient clarity and context so that it is readily understandable’; and it directs that IC agencies shall describe to the public ‘why certain information can and cannot be released.'”

“We have firmly established transparency as a foundational element of securing public trust in our endeavors, alongside the protection of civil liberties and privacy,” Coats said in a statement about the move.

