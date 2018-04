(BBC News) A Boston tax agent accused of handcuffing a young intern in his car, putting a gun in her mouth and raping her last summer has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors claim James Clarke invited a 21-year-old woman for drinks and bought her “enough drinks to intoxicate her” before the alleged assault.

The 44-year-old’s lawyer told the court during his arraignment on Thursday that the incident was consensual.

He was released without a bail payment pending his next court appearance.