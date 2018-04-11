Is MbS the Martin Luther of Islam?

Throughout history we have seen nations experience issues of such emotional intensity so as to bring them to the brink of civil war or beyond. With the passage of time, later generations accept the outcome and wonder how such issues, once dividing their nation, could ever have done so.

Oftentimes, those leading divisive social justice movements become targets of extremists. In America, the issue of race so divided the nation that it generated a civil war leading to the assassination of a president in 1865. More than a century later, in 1968, while the number of Americans still rejecting racial equality had significantly dwindled, one of its members assassinated Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who had led the social justice movement of his era.

The point to bear in mind is that it often takes several generations to effect change in social justice, and, sadly, there always remains a segment of society poisoned by racial and religious prejudice.

Accordingly, a new social justice warrior has arisen from a region of the world where human injustice has run rampant for 14 centuries. That warrior is Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MbS), 32. In a recent interview, he shared insights about the need to promote social justice in his country, both on a domestic and international level.

Nevertheless, Islam has a 1,400-year head start on MbS. During that time and up through the present, ultra-conservative clerics have imprinted male Muslim DNA with a belief in the inferior status of all women and an obligation to kill all Jews. Thus, MbS most definitely has his work cut out for him.

In his April 2 interview with The Atlantic, MbS made several statements that indicate there is a new sheriff in town and he does not fear the bad guys – the Islamists seeking to impose a harsh version of Islam on the world.

Concerning the rights of Muslim women, MbS had earlier announced that they would be allowed to drive. A senior Saudi cleric planted another liberal seed, suggesting that wearing a hijab would no longer be mandatory. And in his recent interview, MbS added yet another major announcement, saying his government was working on ways to end laws requiring that women may only leave the home accompanied by an appropriate male guardian.

In The Atlantic interview, MbS also made a ground-shaking statement about Israel, one never before made by any Arab leader. He said he believes the Israelis “have the right to have their own land.” Though he added that Palestinians have the same right, the declaration about Israel runs contrary to the beliefs of the vast majority of Muslims who refuse to recognize Israel, which even Saudi Arabia does not yet do. MbS added that as long as the holy mosque in Jerusalem was preserved, along with the rights of the Palestinian people, “We don’t have any objection against any other people.”

The anti-Jewish mindset MbS must overcome has been taught for decades by conservative clerics. Purportedly, Muhammad prophesied Islam would conquer the world during which all non-Muslims living in Muslim-captured territory would be killed, and even Jews hiding behind rocks or trees would be revealed by shouts emanating from those same rocks and trees.

How deeply within the Muslim psyche is this belief ingrained? In 2008, a cleric from the crown prince’s own country, Muhammad Al-Arifi, claimed Jews so feared this prophecy that “studies conducted in Tel Aviv and in the Palestinian lands occupied by the Jews showed that they plant (gharqad) trees around their homes” because it is the only tree that will not reveal their presence.

There should be no doubt that MbS’ comments have earned him the hatred of extremist Islamic groups with a history of extracting a high price from those who seek to pull off a Martin Lutheresque reformation of Islam. Not only is MbS now undoubtedly in the cross hairs of groups like ISIS and al-Qaida, but is also on death lists of many lesser groups.

Another observation MbS made in his interview involved Iran. MbS pulled no punches and declared that the supreme leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was worse than Adolf Hitler. His point was that Hitler wanted to conquer Europe, but Khamenei is seeking to conquer the world. He added, “We don’t want to see what happened in Europe happen in the Middle East.”

MbS divides the Middle East into two warring groups: the first is the “Triangle of Evil” formed by Iran, the Muslim Brotherhood and Sunni terror groups. Opposing them, he said, are “Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Yemen – all of these countries are defending the idea that independent nations should focus on their own interests … on the foundation of U.N. principles. The evil triangle does not want to do that.”

Thus, MbS said the need now is to challenge and contain Iran externally – and by doing so, forcing the regional problems they have created to manifest themselves inside Iran itself. In that regard, MbS saw Obama’s gift of $150 billion to Iran under the nuclear deal as a misguided belief that the money would be used to build roads and bridges and improve life for Iranians. But, he noted, that has not happened.

Interestingly, MbS says that although America is a democratic republic and Saudi Arabia is an absolute monarchy, the Saudi government respects complete freedom of speech, and that even the king must obey the law. He asked that the West recognize that Saudi Arabia is more complex than America in various cultural aspects, and that the monarchy is working to direct the country down the path to greater freedoms.

MbS is clearly saying the right things, as well as acting on them, while navigating his ship-of-state through dangerous social justice waters. He does so at great personal risk as he will make domestic and foreign enemies during this journey. We should hope he succeeds – and survives.