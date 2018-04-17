Israeli can say on Temple Mount: 'People of Israel live'

A court has cleared an Israeli man who stated, “Am Yisrael Chai” or “the people of Israel live” on the Temple Mount and as a result was detained there.

The Temple Mount has some of the most complicated rules for visitors ever. It is supervised by the Islamic Waqf guards, under orders from the Islamic government in Jordan.

Any demonstration of Jewish faith is prohibited there. Christians are not allowed to pray. Muslims are given freedom to do both.

There are lines to access to the site, some for tourists, some for Jews.

And you don’t even to try to understand why it is closed to Jews on Islamic holidays.

It’s the hill where it is believed the first and second Jewish Temples were located.

Centuries later, Muslims took control and built their Al Aqsa mosque and Dome of the Rock there.

Now, according to Israel National News, a judge has ruled not only is the statement allowed, there are penalties for those who tried to obstruct it.

Don’t miss the new movie, “70 YEARS: Israel’s Prophetic Past, Present and Future,” produced by WND Films for this historic moment.

It was Magistrate Court Judge Mordechai Burstein who recently ruled for the lawyer, Itamar Ben-Gvir, who was illegally detained after saying “Am Yisrael Chai.”

It happened several years ago, when Ben-Gvir entered the Temple Mount after waiting 90 minutes in line.

“When he finally entered Judaism’s holiest site, Waqf employees began calling out to him and a group of Jews, ‘Allahu Akbar,’ Arabic for ‘god is great.’ Ben-Gvir responded by calling out to them: ‘Am Yisrael Chai,'” the report said.

He was detained on the grounds he broke the law.

Later, he filed a legal action against the Waqf and police.

A verdict has handed down against the Waqf, which was ordered to pay him 50,000 shekels.

But the case against the police only recently was resolved with Burstein’s decision that there is nothing wrong with saying “Am Yisrael Chai” in that location.

The judge added that Ben-Gvir was not warned before his detention. He also found a Muslim visitor had cursed Jews but was not detained,” the report said.

The judge ordered the police to pay 6,000 shekels to Beno-Gvir, as well as legal fees and expenses.

