Israel's 70th an opportunity to remember Holocaust victims

“When we forget our history, we are bound to repeat it.” That’s a familiar adage that keeps repeating itself because it’s true.

Starting April 19, 2018, the nation of Israel is celebrating its 70th anniversary since becoming an independent state. It’s the miraculous return of Jews to their homeland after 2,000 years.

Yet despite this worldwide celebration and acknowledgement by world leaders, a new survey proves just how fickle societal memories can be despite best attempts to remember the past, especially the Holocaust, which brought many survivors to Israel following World War II. The Holocaust was a prime catalyst for Jews to once again return to their biblical homeland.

Julius Berman, president of the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany (Claims Conference), has released a national survey of Holocaust awareness and knowledge among adults in the United States.

The survey found critical gaps of public awareness of basic facts as well as detailed knowledge of the Holocaust. Major findings of the survey include:

Seven out of ten Americans (70 percent) say fewer people seem to care about the Holocaust than they used to.

A majority of Americans (58 percent) believe something like the Holocaust could happen again.

Nearly one-third of all Americans (31 percent) and more than 4-in-10 millennials (41 percent) believe that substantially less than 6 million Jews were killed (two million or fewer) during the Holocaust.

While there were over 40,000 concentration camps and ghettos in Europe during the Holocaust, almost half of Americans (45 percent) cannot name a single one – and this percentage is even higher amongst millennials.

These are some of the reasons that WND is committed to supporting the work of Jan Markell and the story of Anita Dittman, which Jan co-authored with Anita herself. Their book, “TRAPPED IN HITLER’S HELL,” is powerful reminder and remembrance, made more so because of Anita’s journey as a Jew to becoming a Christian during the rise of the Nazis and her fight to survive during the Holocaust.

For the past three years, WND Films has been working diligently to bring Anita’s story to the big screen. New efforts to this goal include: Raising film funding through a GoFundMe campaign, the completion of an award-winning screenplay, which recently received the 1st Runner Up at the Kairos Pro Award, sponsored by MovieGuide; the attachment of additional producers to this film project; and the completion of an investor package that will soon be presented to distributors, top actors, and film fund organizations.

“WND readers are invited to participate in the making of this movie,” said George Escobar, co-writer of the screenplay and Vice President of WND Films. “It’s a story that every person should embrace because it touches upon the very nature of God and His faithfulness at all times.

Recently, Jan shared her thoughts about the last 40 years she has known Anita: