Jerusalem's new embassy row to be named 'Trump Town'?

When President Trump announced the U.S. was recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and would move its embassy there from Tel Aviv, Turkey declared it would move its embassy to East Jerusalem, which Palestinians claim as their capital.

But Guatemala and the Czech Republic followed Trump’s lead with plans to move their embassies from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, and other nations have done the same.

Trump has said he might go to Israel in May to attend the official opening of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem on the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Jewish state.

Now, the Jerusalem Post reports Jerusalem’s new embassy row may be named “Trump Town.”

The report said construction manager Yoav Gallant is calling for a new quarter for embassies.

“Even before the progress made this week toward moving the embassies of the Czech Republic, Romania, and Honduras, Gallant had already sent a letter to Construction Ministry director-general Hegai Roznik and chief architect Vered Solomon-Maman last Friday, asking them to form a task force that will immediately begin working on finding an appropriate site for many embassies in the capital,” the report said.

Galant’s letter, which was obtained by the Post, also asked for suggestions about housing all of the embassy workers.

“There is an apparent pattern of embassies moving to Jerusalem, and we have to start getting ready now,” Gallant wrote, the Post said. “We might have to build dozens of embassies, and we would need new land ready or that purpose. I asked my ministry to vigorously take action as fast as possible.”

The report said Gallant suggested possible names for the area where the embassies would be located.

He initially called it “Embassy Town” but then said he might call it “Trump Town.”

In preparation for the development, Jerusalem already has approved spending of nearly 6 million shekels, about $1.7 million, for a road.

Shortly after the announcement, Muslim leaders expressed their displeasure by threatening terrorism.

The grand mufti of Jerusalem warned that there will be war if the United States moves its embassy to Jerusalem.

The official Palestinian Authority daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida reported Sheik Muhammad Hussein, described as “preacher at the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque,” “warned against the severity of the American administration’s decision on transferring its embassy to occupied Jerusalem,” according to Palestinian Media Watch.

The report said Hussein “explained that the transfer of the American embassy to Jerusalem, if it is carried out, will not be an attack on the Palestinians alone, but rather a blatant attack on the Arabs and Muslims throughout the world … and that it will not serve peace and security in the region, but rather bring upon it disasters of wars, anarchy, and instability.”

Trump, on Dec. 6, formally recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital after three previous administrations had signed waivers every six months delaying enactment of a law passed by Congress.

Later, the State Department announced the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem will open May 14, 2018, the 70th anniversary of Israel’s declaration of independence in 1948.