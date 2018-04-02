Johansson to play mom who hides Jewish girl from Nazis

(VARIETY) — Scarlett Johansson is in final negotiations to star in Fox Searchlight’s World War II film “Jojo Rabbit,” sources tell Variety.

The project is Taika Waititi’s follow-up to “Thor: Ragnarok,” and is set during World War II and centers on a young German boy who finds out that his mother, to be played by Johansson, is hiding a Jewish girl in their home.

While Waititi has been offered several films following the success of “Thor: Ragnarok,” the director made it clear that “Jojo Rabbit” would be his next film. While Waititi has been busy filming his “What We Do in the Shadows” pilot, he was able to meet with Johansson prior to that production to discuss the role.