Join the 'Sex Ed Sit Out'

A “Sex Ed Sit-Out” planned for Monday, April 23, has grown into a worldwide initiative in scores of major U.S. cities, Vancouver, British Columbia, and Mulgrave, Australia. Thanks to social media, parents are finally learning that teachers, K-12, have been freely showing their children LGBTQ text, film and pictorial pornography they define as “sex education.”

“Most parents do not know this is taking place in schools,” says Elizabeth Johnston, the “Activist Mommy,” a social media star and principle organizer of the protest. For decades school principals parroted the leftist mantra claiming, “Why, no one else has complained.”

Protests are planned for Charlotte, North Carolina, and a dozen other cities, including Decorah, Iowa; Austin and San Antonio, Texas; Spokane, Washington; Garden Grove and Sacramento, California; Martinsburg, West Virginia; and Bloomington, Indiana.

On that date, mothers and fathers will remove their children from public schools and gather at strategic locations as part of the “Sex Ed Sit Out,” aimed at educating parents about the harmful, anxiety-inducing, pornographic materials forced on their children. One event is scheduled for Indiana University, home of the Kinsey Institute, named for the “father” of the Sexual Revolution and arguably the LGBTQ movement. Dr. Alfred Kinsey is the sadomasochistic, bi/homosexual masturbatory, pornographically obsessed pedophile professor whose hand-picked, sexually deviant followers continue to direct culture, especially schooling, more than 70 years after his death.

Kinsey launched LGBTQ Justice Warriors with “data” claiming 10 to 47 percent of males had homosexual sex. The Kinsey Scale instantiated orientation as “fluid.” Thus, the 1973 American Psychiatric Association’s decision to consider being gay as normal, the legalizing of sodomy in 2003 and allowing both sodomies since to be taught in K-12 public school.

An April 5 report, “Here’s how men have been misled about their penis size for decades,” blames Kinsey for decades of male shame, even suicidal ideation, for claiming “the average penis size is 6.21 inches in length and 4.85 inches in girth,” deluding men into viewing themselves as inadequate. Kinsey would have known what he was doing as he often pridefully, publicly displayed his large phallus. This was one consistent fraud published in “Sexual Behavior in the Human Male” (1948). His “research” leading to generations of male trauma is only one example of the toxic fallout of Kinsey’s male book (1948) and female book (1953), believed and taught by our University Elite for three generations

Kinsey’s most toxic “data” were those on children, 2 months of age to 14 years old, subjects of around-the-clock sex abuse experiments. The “Children of Table 34” film shows tables 30 through 34 in Kinsey’s 1948 book, unchallenged. No one asked where he got hundreds if not thousands of children and infants, to masturbate, orally and manually manipulate, and penetrate. No one asked when Kinsey described a child’s “orgasm” as screaming, fainting, crying, convulsing, sadomasochistic reactions, striking the “partner” who was raping them, etc. Kinsey, a pedophile, ignorant of normal sexual intimacy He saw it as such.

Relying on sadistic child sex crimes, our laws on human sexuality were changed; once-criminal offenses were weakened or eliminated. The phony Kinsey scale, like his fraudulent penis size claims, meant schools must provide sex “education,” since Kinsey’s “data” found “children are sexual from birth.” Over parental objections, in 1958 schools screened graphic cartoon sexual films to inner city children, and from there to the larger society. Planned pedophile grooming is implicit in the current brain-changing school sexual exploitation.

“Gay liberationists in general, and boy-lovers in particular, should know Kinsey’s work and hold it dear. … implicit in Kinsey is the struggle we fight today.” [North American Man/Boy Love Association, 1981, at 96.]

Activist groups such as SIECUS (launched at the Kinsey Institute) and Planned Parenthood became professional sex organizations, to train teachers in the new sexuality. Step by step, these early Sexual Justice Warriors worked toward the illusion that deviance is normal and normality is deviant. Hence from normalizing homosexuality/sodomy activists progress to seeing toddlers as nascent transgenders. The pharmaceutical companies make a fortune from our children, our sexual sicknesses and brokenness.

We seem to be at the beginning of change, of a logical return to normality. It is possible, once people understand what was done to them, by whom and why. The time has come to take back our lives, our nation and our future. I am proud to still be around to see this happen.

