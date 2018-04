(WCBS) — China is rolling out a high-tech planto give all of its 1.4 billion citizens a personal score, based on how they behave.

But there are consequences if a score gets too low, and for some that’s cause for concern, CBS2’s Ben Tracy reported Tuesday.

When Liu Hu recently tried to book a flight, he was told he was banned from flying because he was on the list of untrustworthy people. Liu is a journalistwho was ordered by a court to apologize for a series of tweets he wrote and was then told his apology was insincere.