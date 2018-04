(POLITICO ) — Popular MSNBC host Joy Reid will remain on the air amid a controversy over what appear to be old posts expressing anti-gay views on her now-defunct personal blog, an NBC spokesperson said.

Reid says her blog was hacked to include the posts, which are dated in the mid- to late-2000s and resurfaced last week when Twitter user @Jamie_Maz and Mediaite highlighted them.

The NBC spokesperson, who declined to be named, said that Reid has referred the matter to law enforcement and that the network would wait for that process to play out before taking any action.