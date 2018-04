(Fox News) An embattled New York judge, who is on probation for a drunk driving conviction, will receive an $11,700 pay raise this week despite working only one out of the last 214 days.

Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio’s salary will be bumped from $175,500 to $187,200 due to a raise all city judges across New York are set to receive, the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle reported. Astacio’s term will end in 2024.

The Commission on Legislative, Judicial and Executive Compensation Board agreed on the increase that went into effect April 1, 13 WHAM reported.