Judicial Watch reveals 'collusion' between Clinton State Dept, Clinton Foundation

It’s long been known that former secretary of state and twice-failed Democratic presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton routed classified government information through her unsecure personal email system while she was in office.

Late last year, instances of “pay-to-play” involving the Clinton Foundation were reported.

Now, the Washington watchdog Judicial Watch says it has discovered not only more evidence of classified information on her unsecure system but “collusion between the Clinton State Department and the Clinton Foundation.”

Judicial Watch said the latest 281 pages of emails are among those “that Clinton had attempted to delete or had otherwise failed to disclose.”

They’re part of a November 2017 schedule for production of documents ordered by U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg in Judicial Watch’s Freedom of Information Act lawsuit.

The latest were among the 72,000 pages found by the FBI in its investigation into Clinton’s unauthorized email server.

“Several of the emails demonstrate the commingling of Clinton State Department and Clinton family foundation business,” Judicial Watch said.

For example, there was a November 2010 email to the government with the subject line “How do I get through to Bill Clinton” in which a lawyer asks Clinton campaign official Ed Meier if he could get to the “gatekeepers” to get Bill Clinton to give a speech in Spain, noting that “a large bank is willing to pay for it.”

Meier forwarded the email to former State Department Deputy Chief of Staff Jake Sullivan, who sent it to former Deputy Chief of Staff Huma Abedin. Abedin sent it to Bill Clinton’s scheduler at the Clinton Foundation, Terry Krinvic, who provided Clinton’s contact information.

Then there was a September 2011 message from Abedin to Sullivan about the Clinton Global Initiative, with a proposal for questions for Hillary and Chelsea Clinton, apparently in preparation for an interview.

Another was titled “President Banda’s MOU,” or memorandum of understanding, with the Clinton Global Initiative. In it, Ambassador Jeanine Jackson wrote to the foundation about State Department spending in Malawi.

Judicial Watch explained that the Clinton Foundation work in Malawi “involved a Clinton Foundation owned ‘for-profit agribusinesses including Tukula Farming Company which operates 7200 acres of commercial farms’ in the impoverished country.”

Further emails reveal Bill Clinton simultaneously conducting State Department business and Clinton Foundation business.

“In a September 2012 email with subject line ‘Burma,’ [Clinton Foundation official Amitabh] Desai briefs Jake Sullivan on Bill Clinton’s discussions in Burma. Desai reports, in part: ‘WJC mentioned work of CF [Clinton Foundation] and offered to help in any way. TS [Than Shwe, president of Burma] said he already had asked HRC about WJC foundation and wanted to invite WJC foundation to work in myanmar in collaboration with gov agencies and other ngos … TS invited WJC to open offices in Rangoon and Mandelay.’ That same day, Abedin writes Desai with subject line ‘Re: He had v good meeting with Libya and Burma:’ ‘hrc looking forward to hearing about Burma. We meet at 545. I believe you have downloaded to jake?'”

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said it is “shameful that Hillary Clinton attempted to delete or hide classified information and that Obama appointees James Comey and Loretta Lynch refused to prosecute her.”

“It is clear that the Clintons were using the State Department to run an extensive influence peddling scheme. Americans should be concerned that while untold resources are devoted to the abusive Mueller special counsel investigation of President Trump, this Justice Department seems uninterested in prosecuting the Clintons.”

The trove of emails also included more classified information.

“Ten emails contain classified information redacted ‘in the interest of national defense or foreign policy,’ including confidential sources, and concern Israel and the Middle East. Most of the emails include exchanges with former British Prime Minister Tony Blair. The emails show Hillary Clinton conducted classified and sensitive negotiations about the Israel-Arab conflict on her unsecure, non-governmental server,” Judicial Watch said.

In January, the Justice Department announced it once again was looking into Hillary Clinton’s mishandling of classified information.

After running her government communications through an unsecure private server, when Clinton left office she decided on her own which emails were government emails and should be turned over. The rest she deleted.

Fired FBI director James Comey announced during 2016 election campaign that the FBI concluded she was “extremely careless” in her handling of classified information but would not be referred for prosecution.