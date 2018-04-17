Judicial Watch sues FBI over Comey book

Washington watchdog Judicial Watch Tuesday filed a lawsuit against the FBI to obtain information about whether fired Director James Comey is getting special treatment from the agency he once headed.

“James Comey illegally took and then leaked material from his FBI memos in order to get a special counsel appointed to target President Trump. And so now Judicial Watch is asking questions about whether James Comey is getting special treatment from the FBI to use these ill-gotten FBI documents in his book,” stated Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton.

The organization had asked the FBI for the details some weeks ago, and without a response, it has now gone to court.

Its action, a Freedom of Information Act case, is actually against the DOJ for FBI prepublication review and other records regarding his book, which is just being released now.

It’s called “A Higher Loyalty,” and he’s on a series of interviews with networks and such doing promotions for the book. He’s said he wants everyone to read it.

Judicial Watch filed the lawsuit after the Justice Department failed produce any records in response to a March 16, 2018, FOIA request for: “All records of communications between the FBI and former FBI director James Comey relating to an upcoming book to be authored by Mr. Comey and published,” and “all records, including but not limited to forms completed by former FBI director James Comey, relating to the requirement for prepublication review by the FBI of any book to be authored by Comey with the intent to be published or otherwise publicly available.”

The watchdog cites a report that Comey got an advance of more than $2 million for his book.

While former FBI agents and officials who want to write books about their FBI work “are customarily required to submit the entire transcript for pre-publication review,” Judicial Watch noted, it wants details on what Comey did.

Judicial Watch, the complaint explains, “is being irreparably harmed by defendant’s violation of FOIA, and plaintiff will continue to be irreparably harmed unless defendant is compelled to comply with FOIA.”

It asks that the courts enjoin the DOJ from “continuing to withhold any and all non-exempt records responsive to the request.”

“This is the second Judicial Watch lawsuit on the Comey book deal. Shortly after Mr. Comey signed to write his book August 2017, Judicial Watch sent a FOIA request seeking FBI documents related to the deal and coordination on his testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee. In January 2017, Judicial Watch filed a FOIA lawsuit against the Justice Department for failing to respond to these requests,” Judicial Watch reported.

In an April 15, 2018, interview with ABC, Comey “admitted to leaking conversations with President Trump in order to get a special prosecutor appointed,” Judicial Watch said.

He stated, “Look, it’s true … I gave that unclassified memo to my (friend), who was also acting as my lawyer, but this wasn’t a lawyer task, and asked him to give it to a reporter.”

“This echoes his controversial testimony before the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence about the circumstances that led to his dismissal, the ongoing investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and his handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s illicit email server,” Judicial Watch reported.

Judicial Watch has at least four or five other pending actions over Comey records, including one about his testimony last year, his memo about his conversations with the president, his dissemination of classified information, and others.

