(DAILY MAIL) — Kanye West has once again declared his support for Donald Trump, calling the president his ‘brother’ and saying they both share ‘dragon energy’.

The rapper launched a new tirade of tweets on Wednesday, in which he posted a picture of himself wearing a Make America Great Again hat and also referred to himself as a ‘future president’.

In his new set of tweets, West proclaimed that the mob ‘can’t make me not love’ Trump before also proclaiming his support for Hillary Clinton.