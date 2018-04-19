'Karma boomerang' meets Fresno prof who celebrated Barbara Bush death

That “karma boomerang,” as BizPacReview described it, sure came back in a hurry on Randa Jarrar, the “self-described Muslim professor at Fresno State University who fueled widespread outrage for celebrating the death of former First Lady Barbara Bush.”

Jarrar took to social media after Bush, 92, died Wednesday, jarringly writing, “I’m happy the witch is dead.”

In a Twitter message that sparked a firestorm, Jarrar added, “Can’t wait for the rest of the her family to fall to their demise the way 1.5 million Iraqis have.”

She boasted of making $100,000 a year, having people who always want to hear what she has to say and being secure in her job as a tenured professor.

But university officials disavowed her comments, saying they don’t represent the values of Fresno State and warning that tenured professors can be fired.

“This was beyond free speech,” Fresno State President Joseph Castro said. “This was disrespectful.”

He confirmed that while there are special protections for tenured professors, they can be dismissed.

“A professor with tenure does not have blanket protection to say and do what they wish. We are all held accountable for our actions,” he said.

BizPacReview reported Fresno State’s chief academic officer, Lynnette Zelezny, also confirmed tenured professors can be fired.

“Does tenure mean that you technically cannot be fired?’ Zelezny said. ‘The answer to that is no. You can be fired.”

BizPacReview noted that before Jarrar “gleefully cheered the passing of Barbara Bush,” her social-media statements were relatively unnoticed.

Since then, news organizations have found evidence of anti-Semitism and racism in her thoughts.

The Daily Wire pointed out one Twitter message said: “I can’t wait for the old white guard of literary writers and ‘critics’ to die. Their time is f—— up, too.”

In another statement, Farrar groused: “Coming up: a bunch of f—— white women.”

Yet another found her saying of Jews, “We are sooooo much cooler than Israelis, don’t at me b—-.”

Then there was anapparent stunt with a phone number.

BPR reported: “As if things couldn’t get nastier, Randa Jarrar actually had the nerve to post a phone number that she claimed was hers. It turns out that was the number to the Arizona State’s 24-hour emergency crisis hotline.

“Officials at the crisis hotline said they experienced a massive spike in calls shortly after Jarrar tweeted that number out.”

Commented BPR: “At this point, Randa Jarrar has proven that she’s unfit to teach at a university, where her hateful attitudes will infect susceptible young minds. Jarrar has also shown that she’s a horrible ambassador for Fresno State, since she freely throws around her professor title simply to bully people on social media. Jarrar has been on leave this semester. Some say Fresno State make her leave permanent. Your move, President Joseph Castro.”

WND reported Jarrar’s rant about Barbara Bush was made private shortly after it was posted.

“Barbara Bush was a generous and smart and amazing racist who along with her husband, raised a war criminal,” Jarrar wrote. “[Expletive] outta here with your nice words.”

The venom drew the attention of radio talk-show host Rush Limbaugh, who said people of this kind are “demented, they’re deranged, and they’re getting worse.”

“Twenty-five years ago, people could be fired for this,” he continued. “Today, people on the left are applauded, they are supported and they are effectively given medals for this stuff.”

He described her as “enraged … poisoned by hatred.”

Her Fresno State faculty page says she grew up in Kuwait and Egypt and has been given a number of writing awards, including an Arab-American Book Award.

She’s also the director of the Radius of Arab American Writers.

On her own Web page, she presents headlines of her work including “Finding the Divine in BSDM” and “Him Me Muhammad Ali.”

Castro’s statement said: “We share the deep concerns expressed by others over the personal comments made today by professor Randa Jarrar, a professor in the English department at Fresno state,” he wrote. “Her statements were made as a private citizen, not as a representative of Fresno State. Professor Jarrar’s expressed personal views and commentary are obviously contrary to the core values of our university, which include respect and empathy for individuals with divergent points of view, and a sincere commitment to mutual understanding and progress.”

Also, negative reviews of her books began appearing on Amazon shortly after she made her statements.

“Terrible book,” said one. “Horrible writing. Don’t waste your time,” said a second. And a third said, “Will make for expensive toilet paper.”

A previous Los Angeles Times review of her work notes: “Jarrar is hardly the romantic. Love between couples here is often no more than sex.”

It continued: “Half of these short stories don’t feel fully explored or finished. They are unique and original but sometimes lack a satisfying conclusion or realization.”